PMQs: Angela Rayner says UK 'can't stomach' Boris Johnson as she demands early general election

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in party leader Sir Keir Starmer’s absence, Ms Rayner said she wanted her direct sparring partner – Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab – to be the country’s leader now rather than Boris Johnson.

Mr Raab was challenging while also standing in for Mr Johnson, who is attending a Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This week the Government lost two by-elections in one day – the first in three decades,” Ms Rayner said. “It’s no wonder that the Prime Minister has fled the country and left the honourable member to carry the can.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner at Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: BBC Parliament

"The people of Wakefield and Tiverton held their own vote of no confidence. The Prime Minister isn’t just losing the room, Mr Speaker. He’s losing the country. But instead of showing some humility, he intends to limp on until the 2030s. So does he think the Cabinet will prop him up for this long?”

Ms Rayner continued: “Britain can’t stomach this Prime Minister for another eight years. He’s own backbenchers can’t stomach him for another eight minutes, and if they continue to prop him up, Mr Speaker, I doubt the voters will prop him up for even eight seconds at the ballot box.

"Let’s imagine, Mr Speaker, the Prime Minister is still clinging on into the 2030s under this tax high, low growth Tory Government. At this rate by 2030 the British public will have endured 55 tax rises. So how many more tax rises will this Government inflict on working families before he says enough is enough.”

Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab will front Prime Minister's Questions in Boris Johnson's absence. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Mr Raab responded by saying: “I gently point out to her that we want this party to be around a lot longer than she wants the leader of the Labour Party.

"We’ve got a working majority of 75. We’re focusing on delivering for the British people.”