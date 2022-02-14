Mr Sarwar made the remark as Boris Johnson was on a rare trip in Scotland on Monday morning following the announcement of plans around freeports.

The UK and Scottish governments issued a joint statement agreeing there would be two “green freeports” in Scotland.

In an interview with Times Radio, presenter Matt Chorley pointed out that Mr Johnson was in Scotland, to which the Scottish Labour leader jokingly replied: “He’s hiding. Have you found him yet?”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joked Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "hiding" during his trip to Scotland (Photo: PA).

Mr Sarwar went on to say Johnson is a “disaster for the United Kingdom” and is “the biggest gift to the SNP”, saying he is a “liar and a charlatan”.

His comments come as police investigate a total of 12 gatherings in Downing Street as they examine whether Covid restrictions were broken.

However, Anas Sarwar also said the Labour party in Scotland "has not been good enough” and said this is why they have “kept on losing elections”.

He said: "Anyone that tells you, ‘We’ve been great. It’s the punters that have been wrong’ is absolutely wrong.”

Mr Sarwar said that exposing the “failures of the SNP” is not enough but people need to “positively vote” for Labour.

Before he became leader in 2021, Mr Sarwar said that he had not grasped how “hollowed out” his party was.

He cited that Scottish Labour fundraised just £250 in the 12 months before he was elected.

Since he took over, Sarwar said the party has raised nearly £1 million.

Mr Sarwar said: “I think we can demonstrate we are in a different place and we are putting together a properly functioning organisation that seeks to not just be a name on a ballot paper but a party that can run the country.”

The MSP said he wished Britain had never left the European Union (EU) and one day hopes to rejoin. However, it was a ‘false choice’ for an independent Scotland to rejoin.

He added: "I don’t see how we can credibly say we want to have a closer relationship with Portugal, France, Germany (of course I want that to happen) but we want a more distanced relationship with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

