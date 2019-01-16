Plans revealed to transform Hillend ski slope into multi-activity centre

Residents are being invited to give their views on ambitious plans to potentially turn Midlothian Snowsports Centre at Hillend into an all-year-round tourist attraction.

If councillors are given the go-ahead, the project may include the highest zipline in the UK, alpine coaster, retail space, glamping with wigwams, an activity dome with high ropes and soft play and a hotel development.

According to Councillor Derek Milligan, the project could also create 50 full time jobs and generate income for council services.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s weather: Severe warning for ice issued as Arctic air blasts Capital

Mr Milligan said: “We’re very excited about the potential leisure and economic benefits an expanded year-round facility at Hillend could bring to the local area.

“If given the go ahead, not only would the investment pay for itself , but it could generate additional income that would be invested back into council services such as education, health and social care. The project could also create 50 full time jobs.

“We think enhancing the current facilities with the highest zipwire in the UK, the longest Alpine coaster and the indoor climbing and soft play will attract families from all over the country and beyond.

“While the plans are just proposals currently, we are looking for feedback from local people to help shape our future planning application. Given the budget challenges we are facing, we also want to be certain of the solid business case behind these ambitious plans before giving the final go-ahead.”

Residents can give their views at a drop-in session at Midlothian Snowsports Centre on Biggar Road between 2pm and 7.30pm on Monday 28 Januay.

The consultation is part of a pre-application notice and furthe details can be found on Midlothian Council’s website.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital