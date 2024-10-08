Shetland Islands Council has commissioned a study that will look at fixed links

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to build a network of subsea tunnels in Shetland are “not fantasy” and may happen “relatively soon”, experts commissioned by the local authority to examine transport links on the archipelago have said.

Shetland Islands Council has appointed a team of consultants to explore improved ferry services and fixed links as part of a comprehensive transport strategy for the next 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration between global engineering consultancies COWI, Stantec and Mott MacDonald will involve an in-depth study setting out the comparative merits of different ferry and fixed link options.

Inside a Faroe Islands tunnel | Contributed

Andy Sloan, managing director at COWI in the UK, told The Scotsman tunnels could help reverse depopulation. He added: “This is not fantasy. It is not a theoretical exercise. It is real and tangible, it is happening around the world, and it may well happen relatively soon in Shetland.”

The study is part of a £700,000 project aimed at making the case for government funding for future transport links. It is expected to be completed late next year.

COWI’s role is specifically focused on the possibility of building tunnels, and will encompass geological assessments, environmental impact considerations, engineering challenges and economic analysis. The aim is to provide the council with a comprehensive understanding of the technical and financial implications of establishing fixed links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sloan pointed to the Faroe Islands, where the world's first undersea roundabout opened in 2020.

“In reality, whether from an engineering or a financial perspective, there is usually nothing enormously challenging involved,” he said. “And the benefits of tunnelling reach far beyond simply a faster, more reliable and more environmentally friendly transport link than that provided by an ageing, carbon-intensive ferry.

“We don’t have to look all that far from our shores to see them. The Faroe Islands have been tunnelling for many decades, based on a strategy of ensuring that those in the outer islands can easily access the capital, Torshavn, and vice versa. It has been an extraordinarily successful programme.”

It is likely attention will focus on the possibility of tunnels between Lerwick and Bressay, Whalsay and the main island, and from the main island to Yell and Yell to Unst. The latter is home to the SaxaVord spaceport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid ongoing concerns over Shetland's ageing ferry fleet. A council report previously estimated the cost of building five tunnels - including one between Yell and Fetlar - would be “in excess of £500 million at 2022 prices”.

Mr Sloan said: "We are delighted to partner with Stantec and Mott MacDonald on this important project. Our combined expertise and global experience will enable us to deliver a thorough analysis of the feasibility and potential benefits of fixed connections in Shetland.

“We are committed to supporting Shetland Islands Council in their vision for enhanced connectivity and sustainable development.”

Stephen Canning, director of transport planning at Stantec, said: “For island communities across Shetland, the future of connectivity is a fundamental concern. The ability to access employment, services, and leisure opportunities on Shetland mainland; move high value goods; and facilitate travel to and service delivery in the islands requires a high-quality and resilient inter-island transport network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have been appointed by Shetland Islands Council, alongside our long-term partners COWI and Mott MacDonald to deliver the Shetland inter-island connectivity study. By working closely with island residents and other stakeholders, we will develop a strategy that, through promoting greater connectivity, will support improved wellbeing, resilience, and prosperity.”

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, who has championed the idea of fixed links, said a tunnel network would be “invaluable”.

He said: "Any study that examines the future transport needs of the isles, including fixed links, is of course welcome.

“It is islanders themselves, however, who need to be in the driving seat in the campaign for tunnels in Shetland. We have already seen the benefits brought by bridges to Burra, Trondra and Muckle Roe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A tunnel network would be invaluable to supporting local economies and strengthening access to public services such as healthcare.

“I have seen first-hand how the Faroe Islands are linking up 18 islands and almost 90 per cent of their population, protecting them from bad weather and breakdowns. We need to see much more being done to deliver the political will and investment required to connect our communities long into the future."

In 2022, Iain Stewart, who was then a Tory Scotland Office minister, said tunnels between Scotland's islands should be considered as a "viable" alternative to ferries.

He said the tunnels in the Faroe Islands cost about £20 million per kilometre, adding: "It's not going to be cheap, but you contrast that against building several new ferries – not just once, but given those tunnels would be there for many, many years, probably two or three cycles of building ferries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "If these tunnels are built, you are looking at many generations of sustainability.”

Neil Grant, director of development services at Shetland Islands Council, said it “recognises that a resilient and sustainable transport network is essential for supporting Shetland’s communities”.

He added: “Stantec, in partnership with COWI and Mott MacDonald, has been appointed to prepare a network strategy business case that will fully explore this, and preferred options could include those that may be unprecedented in the UK. This work is expected to be completed late 2025.”

It came as the Scottish Government announced new funding for critical infrastructure projects it said would help boost employment, empower communities and ensure a sustainable future for Scotland's islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten projects were awarded a share of a £3 million fund, including the construction of two new airfield terminal buildings on Eday and Westray in the Orkney islands.

Visiting Shetland, First Minister John Swinney said: “Our island communities face unique challenges, but also have the potential – and ambition – to capitalise on the skills, innovation and natural assets they hold in abundance in order to secure a vibrant, prosperous future.