Planning under way for Donald Trump visit to Scotland 'in coming weeks'

Police Scotland preparing for ‘significant policing operation’ with arrival of US President later this month

Plans are being put in place for a potential visit by Donald Trump to Scotland in the coming weeks, it has been confirmed.

Police Scotland said it is preparing for a possible visit by the US President “later this month”, in what it said would be a “significant policing operation”.

Rumours have swirled for some time that the president will visit Scotland this year to coincide with the opening of a second course at the golf club he owns in Aberdeenshire.

It was previously reported that security forces are expecting Mr Trump to fly into Glasgow Prestwick airport - the nearest terminal to his Trump Turnberry course - on Air Force One in the final fortnight of July.

From there, he is expected to visit his resort in Ayr, which has been targeted by vandals in recent months, as well as Trump International in Aberdeen. It is thought Mr Trump will want to visit the 18-hole links MacLeod Course - named after his Lewis-born mother, Mary - ahead of its expected opening in August.

There is yet to be a final confirmation of a date for any visit. However, it is not possible to book a room at Mr Trump’s club in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, between July 24 and July 28 and at his Aberdeenshire club around the same time.

Any visit would be Mr Trump’s first since being elected US President for a second time.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: "Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month by the President of the United States.

"While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation."

Sky News reported the visit could see up to 5,000 police officers required to work 12 hours shifts.

The Scotsman reported in April that Aberdeen Airport had also been put on standby to expect a flight carrying the American president.

Mr Trump is thought likely to arrive aboard the presidential helicopter Marine One, having transferred from Air Force One, his main aircraft, possibly at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire.