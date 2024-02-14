The then SNP leader said she was not reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.

The longest-serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference on February 15, 2023, that she would remain in office while the SNP selects her successor. She was ultimately replaced by current First Minister, Humza Yousaf.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now," she told gathred media that day. "That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said.

These 14 pictures chart the day that Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland and the political world with her resignation.

Members of the public gathered outside Bute House in Edinburgh to watch the press conference where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she would stand down as First Minister for Scotland after eight years.

Nicola Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday, February 15 2023 when she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit.

Ms Sturgeon had previously said she planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence.