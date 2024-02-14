All Sections
14 pictures of the day Nicola Sturgeon shocked the world and resigned as First Minister of Scotland

It's one year on from the day Nicola Sturgeon shocked Holyrood and the political world, announcing she would stand down after eight years as First Minister of Scotland.

Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT

The then SNP leader said she was not reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.

The longest-serving – and first female – First Minister told a hastily arranged press conference on February 15, 2023, that she would remain in office while the SNP selects her successor. She was ultimately replaced by current First Minister, Humza Yousaf.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now," she told gathred media that day. "That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said.

These 14 pictures chart the day that Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland and the political world with her resignation.

Members of the public gathered outside Bute House in Edinburgh to watch the press conference where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she would stand down as First Minister for Scotland after eight years.

1. Public gathers after word of First Minister's shock announcement is reported

Members of the public gathered outside Bute House in Edinburgh to watch the press conference where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she would stand down as First Minister for Scotland after eight years. Photo: PA

Nicola Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday, February 15 2023 when she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit.

2. SNP Leader addresses the media and public

Nicola Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday, February 15 2023 when she told a hastily arranged press conference she was to quit. Photo: Jane Barlow

Ms Sturgeon had previously said she planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence.

3. The First Minister was candid about her resignation reasons

Ms Sturgeon had previously said she planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence. Photo: Pool

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said at Bute House, her then official residence.

4. Nicola Sturgeon speaks during the press conference at Bute House

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country,” she said at Bute House, her then official residence. Photo: Jane Barlow

Related topics:First MinisterBute HouseScotland