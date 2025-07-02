Nicola Sturgeon’s husband has had a legal aid application approved.

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is poised to have his legal costs covered by taxpayers after being charged with embezzlement.

Mr Murrell, the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, “met the tests” for an application of legal aid to be approved.

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been charged in connection with alleged embezzlement of party funds | PA (Press Association)

The 60-year-old was chief executive 9of the SNP for more than 20 years before quitting in 2023. He was later arrested during Operation Branchform - the police investigation into the party's finances - before being released without charge.

Mr Murrell, who has separated from Ms Sturgeon, was then charged with embezzlement and appeared in court in March. Ms Sturgeon has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB) has confirmed an application for solemn legal aid by Mr Murrell’s solicitors was approved on April 30 and no payments have been made so far.

A spokesperson for the SLAB told the Daily Record: “When assessing an applicant’s eligibility for legal aid, we look at their financial position at the time of their application to ensure they meet tests set by legal aid legislation.

“This includes information they give us about their salary, the amount of money they have in the bank and any investments, which might be available to fund their own defence privately.

“Peter Murrell’s application met the tests we have to apply when deciding whether to grant legal aid.”

Mr Murrell’s final SNP salary has not been published, but the party’s 2023 accounts showed his successor, Murray Foote, started on £95,000.

Mr Murrell appeared at a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in March, making no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and bailed.

There are no dates set for a future hearing.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Taxpayers will be scratching their heads at why they should have to foot the bill for Peter Murrell - a man who has been charged with embezzlement.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie | PA

“It is also particularly galling that Peter Murrell will be receiving legal aid after the SNP Government has repeatedly ignored warnings about the financial pressures raised by lawyers."

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “It will stick in the throats of hard-pressed Scots that they’re picking up the tab for this disgraced former SNP chief executive, especially at a time when his party has squeezed the legal aid budget.”

Ms Sturgeon said in March she felt “vindicated” and “relieved” to be cleared in the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former SNP leader said there was “never a scrap of evidence that I had done anything wrong”, after Police Scotland confirmed that she and ex-SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were no longer under Operation Branchform investigation.