Nicola Sturgeon is due to attend an in-person event at the Edinburgh Science Festival on Thursday.

The former first minister is scheduled to take part in a discussion about the climate crisis with Patricia Espinosa, a Mexican diplomat who served as the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2016 to 2022.

Organisers said the event was still due to go ahead – despite the arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, following an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple’s home in Glasgow was searched by police, with officers also descending on the SNP’s Edinburgh headquarters.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

The festival event promises “a fascinating conversation exploring Scottish, and global, efforts to face up to our climate emergency and guide us through the vital transition to a cleaner, fairer and sustainable future for everyone”.

An online description adds: “With discussion of climate justice, the role of legislation, UN sustainable development goals and how we mitigate the unfolding effects of a changing climate and more, this event will give fascinating insights into global politics and what the next steps on this critical journey need to be.”