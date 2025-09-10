Lord Mandelson has been criticised for his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, with new details about their relationship emerging this week.

Sir Keir Starmer took a grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday over the British ambassador to the US and Labour peer Peter Mandelson.

The Prime Minister is under pressure to sack Lord Mandelson. But the Labour peer is a long survivor of British politics and has made comebacks after scandals in the past.

Lord Peter Mandelson, UK ambassador to the United States, with US President Donald Trump at the White House | Getty Images

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Lord Mandelson was Labour’s director of communications between 1985 and 1990. A key ally of former prime minister Tony Blair, he became MP for Hartlepool in 1992 and served in three difference Cabinet roles.

He was twice forced to resign, once over an interest-free loan from a fellow MP that he failed to declare. The second time he resigned after accusations he had used his position to influence a passport application.

Lord Mandelson left Parliament in 2004 to become European Commissioner for Trade. He was made a Lord in 2008 and returned to Government as Business Secretary.

He was appointed US ambassador to the United States in December 2024.

What has he said about Jeffrey Epstein?

The ambassador described Epstein as his “best pal” in a 2003 “birthday book” compiled by British convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The book was published by the House Oversight Committee in the US following a request for documents to the Epstein estate.

Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme, Lord Mandelson said he regrets “very, very deeply indeed carrying on” the association with Epstein “for far longer than I should have done”.

When asked whether he had continued a business or personal relationship with Epstein after he was charged with criminal offences, Lord Mandelson did not deny he maintained a form of relationship with him, responding: “It was not a business relationship.”

He said he “never saw the wrongdoing” or “evidence of criminal activity”, adding he did not believe he was “named in the Epstein files”.

Lord Mandelson described the words he used in his birthday message as “very embarrassing to see and read”.

What has Sir Keir Starmer said in Lord Mandelson's defence?

The Prime Minister said he had “confidence” in Lord Mandelson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Sir Keir said “due process was followed” during the appointment of Lord Mandelson to the position of British ambassador the the US.

At PMQs, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Does the Prime Minister have full confidence in Peter Mandelson?” Sir Keir replied: “The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with him. He is right to do so.

“I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship.”

Mrs Badenoch went on: “Was the Prime Minister aware of this intimate relationship when he appointed Lord Mandelson to be our ambassador in Washington?”

