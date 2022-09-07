Period dignity officer taking legal action after role axed

A major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in Tayside.

Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job, but earlier this week it was announced the role had been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals.

Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman, and Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue.

Jason Grant

Now it has emerged Mr Grant is taking action under the Equality Act.

Employment law specialist Ryan Russell, of MML Legal, said it was pursuing a case on behalf of Mr Grant, claiming he was "publicly dismissed" before being given written confirmation that the role had been scrapped.

He told the BBC: "The partnership chose to remain completely silent in the last few weeks until publicly announcing his dismissal from the post.

"During this time, the partnership said nothing whilst Jason came under constant attack from all around the globe.

"There are many legal issues arising not only from his appointment but in the decisions that have been made not to support Jason or stand by their appointment which could impact his health, career and future prospects.

"If Jason was not a man, would he have been dismissed from the role? How would you feel if this was a member of your family."

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group said earlier in the week the situation was “regrettable”.

“The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services in line with the legal requirements of the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.”

Mr Grant’s appointment was the first role of its kind in the country, but sparked an outcry across social media.