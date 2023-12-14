Penny Mordaunt – the Leader of the House of Commons – has poked fun at the SNP’s record using a traditional Christmas song

Penny Mordaunt attacked the SNP’s record in Scotland to a mock version of the carol The Twelve Days of Christmas.

After being asked about “morality” by the SNP, the Commons Leader told MPs: “I think we should have a festive round up on SNP morality: 12 hours of police questioning, 11-grand roaming charges, 10 years without school inspections, nine sham embassies, eight years of poor child mental health, seven years without ferries, six years shirking welfare powers.”

To the tune of “five gold rings”, she added: “£500 million overspent on Edinburgh’s tram, £4 million to install a heat pump, three high-profile arrests, two overseas jollies, and a dodgy Jaguar EV.”

Addressing SNP Commons leader Deidre Brock, Ms Mordaunt added: “I thank her. I have succeeded in bringing a smile to her face and I must thank her for being the gift that keeps on giving at business questions.