Penny Mordaunt attacks SNP's record in Scotland to tune of 'The 12 Days of Christmas', citing police arrests, ferries, trams and schools
Penny Mordaunt attacked the SNP’s record in Scotland to a mock version of the carol The Twelve Days of Christmas.
After being asked about “morality” by the SNP, the Commons Leader told MPs: “I think we should have a festive round up on SNP morality: 12 hours of police questioning, 11-grand roaming charges, 10 years without school inspections, nine sham embassies, eight years of poor child mental health, seven years without ferries, six years shirking welfare powers.”
To the tune of “five gold rings”, she added: “£500 million overspent on Edinburgh’s tram, £4 million to install a heat pump, three high-profile arrests, two overseas jollies, and a dodgy Jaguar EV.”
Addressing SNP Commons leader Deidre Brock, Ms Mordaunt added: “I thank her. I have succeeded in bringing a smile to her face and I must thank her for being the gift that keeps on giving at business questions.
"I hope that in 2024 better things are destined for the Scottish people.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.