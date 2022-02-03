Paul Givan: Northern Ireland First Minister quits in row over Brexit

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP's escalating protest strategy against Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes 24 hours after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to order a halt to agri-food checks required under the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction and checks are continuing.

Paul Givan, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, is stepping down.

Mr Givan's resignation automatically removes Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill from her job because, under Stormont's powersharing rules, one cannot hold office without the other.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.