Patrick Harvie to stand down as co-leader of the Scottish Greens

Patrick Harvie said he intended to stay on as an MSP

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Harvie has announced he will stand down as the long-serving co-leader of the Scottish Greens this summer.

Mr Harvie, who has been an MSP since 2003, said he would not stand in the party’s upcoming leadership election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said he intended to stay on in Holyrood. He has held a leadership role in the party since 2008.

In 2021, Mr Harvie and his co-leader Lorna Slater became the first Greens to enter government in the UK when their party signed a co-operation agreement with the SNP under Nicola Sturgeon.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater | PA

Humza Yousaf, Ms Sturgeon’s successor, later ripped up this agreement, inadvertently causing his own downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harvie said it had been “an extraordinary privilege to hold leadership roles in the Scottish Greens, first as co-convenor and then as part of our first ever co-leader team”.

He said: “It has also been humbling to have had the support of party members to serve in these roles, and to work with members around the country to advance Green politics in Scotland.”

First Minister John Swinney said he was sorry to see Mr Harvie stepping down. “He has been a formidable advocate for his ideals and I wish him well,” he added.

In a statement, Mr Harvie said: “At the start of devolution, few people regarded the Greens as a serious political force. But as we have grown, learned and developed we have become the most significant, sustained new movement in Scottish politics for generations. Given the growing urgency of the climate emergency, that movement is greatly needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Green solutions are more necessary than ever, and we have been the only party clearly making the case for the action needed to tackle growing inequality and the climate and nature emergency. Others are happy to set targets, but then actively resist the action needed to meet them.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped the party to grow, and given me the opportunity to play a role. There is far more work ahead of us, especially as we see both UK and Scottish Governments drag their feet on climate action, and too often continue the policies which have made our society less equal.