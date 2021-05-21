Patrick Harvie to lead Green case for independence

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie will lead on the constitution for his party.

Mr Harvie, who was returned to Holyrood as one of eight Green MSPs – two more than previously – will also be the party’s spokesman on Europe and finance which will see him negotiate with the Scottish Government at Budget time.

The party’s second co-leader Lorna Slater, a new MSP, has been made spokeswoman for economic recovery and a green industrial strategy.

Ms Slater will cover issues including the support for businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the need for a "just transition" away from oil and gas to more renewable forms of energy. She said her party would "work constructively in this parliament for a green recovery that leaves no-one behind and tackles the urgent challenge of the climate emergency.”

She added: “We have our biggest mandate in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and a team with talent and expertise to speak on behalf of our movement and secure the pro-independence majority.”

The party unveiled all its spokesperson positions in the week which saw Nicola Sturgeon reshuffle her Cabinet.

Ross Greer remains education spokesman, with his brief extended to culture and external affairs, while Mark Ruskell will take on the environment, climate and transport.

Ariane Burgess becomes spokeswoman for communities, land reform, housing and rural affairs, Gillian Mackay for health and social care. Maggie Chapman will speak on justice, equality and human rights. She was elected yesterday as the Green representative on the Scottish Parliament’s Corporate Body.

