Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to go on unchallenged as Scottish Green co-leaders

The pair say it is an “honour” to serve as co-leaders of their party

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie are to continue unchallenged as co-leaders of the Scottish Greens.

The party holds internal elections annually, and this year no one has put themselves forward to challenge the two MSPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair became co-leaders of the party in 2019 and following the signing of the Bute House Agreement, they both hold ministerial positions within the Scottish Government.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater

This comes as Ms Slater and Mr Harvie are set to snub a service of thanksgiving for King Charles III in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Both are outspoken republicans. Mr Harvie, who is celebrating his 20th year as an MSP, will speak at a rally outside Holyrood organised by the anti-monarchy group Our Republic.

Ms Slater, who survived a vote of no confidence as circular economy minister last month, said the party has been able to work on improving the climate, nature, the environment, wellbeing, equality and fairness since joining the Scottish Government.

She said: “I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the party and the people of Scotland. We are leading on the Green change that is so essential and are only just getting started in transforming Scotland.”

Meanwhile Mr Harvie said: “Green politics have never been more vital to society than right now in the face of a toxic Tory party that lurches further to the right with every draconian decision slithering out from Downing Street.

“We will always stand up for equality, for those seeking asylum, people struggling with a Westminster driven cost-of-living crisis, and our environment at a time of climate crisis requiring radical ideas for change.”

He added it was a “huge honour” to serve as party co-leader, and that he hoped the party’s recent success would equate to more MSPs being elected at the next Holyrood election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the pair faced uncertainty in their futures as co-leaders, with the party voting on whether or not they should stay. But they continued on in the top jobs after being backed by 65 per cent of those who voted.