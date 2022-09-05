Patrick Grady sexual harassment victim yet to have promised meeting with Nicola Sturgeon

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister promised to meet with the victim, an SNP staffer, in June, but it is understood no meeting has taken place.

It is understood several meeting dates have been offered to the victim and will continue to be offered until the meeting takes place.

The offer from the SNP leader followed the release of an audio recording of an SNP Westminster meeting in which SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he looked forward to welcoming Patrick Grady, the MP at the heart of the inquiry, back into the fold.

Mr Grady, the party’s former chief whip who has since quit as an SNP member, had a complaint that he inappropriately touched the staffer on an SNP night out in a London pub in 2016 upheld by Westminster’s independent complaints scheme.

Ms Sturgeon said in a session of First Minister’s Questions on June 23 that she hoped a face-to-face meeting would give her the opportunity to apologise in person.

She also told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News that she believed there were lessons to be learned for the SNP in how it handled complaints.

The Sunday Times reported the victim has since left his role as a staffer after a financial agreement was reached.

An SNP spokesperson told the paper: “The member of staff involved has now left the employment of the SNP Westminster group by mutual agreement, and we wish them well.”

