A police investigation into 12 events across Westminster was launched in January, with a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray handed to the force.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to have attended up to six of parties in question, with the police inquiry investigating if Covid regulations were broken at the events.
It is believed these 20 penalty punishments are only the first, and others are expected as more than 100 people were handed questionnaires by the Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation - named Operation Hillman.
The Met said it would contact people “believed to have taken part in the events in question to get their accounts”.
Sue Gray’s full report has yet to be published, with Mr Johnson facing cross-party demands to resign earlier this year over the parties as his leadership was plunged into crisis.
Detectives began interviewing witnesses last week ahead of issuing fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid regulations.