Partygate: Met Police inquiry into Downing Street and Whitehall Covid breaches completed with 126 fines

The police investigation into Covid breaches in Whitehall is complete with a total of 126 fixed penalty notices issued, the Metropolitan Police said.

By Russell Jackson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:25 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it had issued fines to 53 men and 73 women, with some individuals receiving multiple fines, for events on eight separate dates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not at this stage received notification of another fixed-penalty notice over the partygate row, it is understood.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
ScotRail to cut 700 daily services from Monday to combat drivers' dispute disrup...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers Questions. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He had previously received one for an event on his 56th birthday.

The conclusion of Operation Hillman into partygate allegations paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry.

MORE TO COME

Boris JohnsonMet PoliceDowning StreetPartygateSue Gray
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.