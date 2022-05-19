Partygate: Met Police inquiry into Downing Street and Whitehall Covid breaches completed with 126 fines

Scotland Yard said on Thursday it had issued fines to 53 men and 73 women, with some individuals receiving multiple fines, for events on eight separate dates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not at this stage received notification of another fixed-penalty notice over the partygate row, it is understood.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers Questions. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He had previously received one for an event on his 56th birthday.

The conclusion of Operation Hillman into partygate allegations paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry.