Partygate: Met Police confirms more than 100 fines issued over Covid breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall

Around 50 additional fines have been been issued over breaches of coronavirus regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, bringing the total to more than 100, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said: “As of Thursday, May 12, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA Wire

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday April 12 and the investigation remains live.”