Journalist and MPs are a hive of constant gossip trying to work out of if the threshold has been met, with 54 requires to trigger a vote.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady is the only man who knows the actual figure, but some MPs have put their heads above the parapet to say they’ve submitted them.

But who are the MPs calling for Boris Johnson to go and how many of them are there?

Sir Roger Gale

A long standing critic of the Prime Minister, Sir Roger handed his letter in after the Dominic Cummings Barnard Castle incident.

Speaking about the latest partygate revelations, he said: “It’s absolutely clear that there was a party, that he attended it, that he was raising a toast to glass one of his colleagues.

"And therefore, he misled us from the despatch box. And, honourably, there is one answer.”

Will Wragg

The chair of parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Mr Wragg has repeatedly criticised both the Prime Minister and Government transparency.

He said: “I cannot reconcile myself to the prime minister’s continued leadership of our country and the Conservative party.

"I say this by means of context, so that everyone, particularly my constituents and colleagues, can understand my position, without hiding my views with ever more elaborate disguises.”

Caroline Nokes

A former minister, Ms Nokes is now the chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee.

She said: “I have been very clear that I believe the PM’s conduct fell far short of what my constituents have every right to expect.

"I do not need to write a letter of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee – mine was in a very long time ago.”

Peter Aldous

The Waveney MP called for Mr Johnson to go four months ago, and explained the Sue Gray report has only reaffirmed his view.

He said: "The evidence that has been published highlights some pretty unsavoury incidents and issues - including being dismissive of security staff and cleaners, bringing in karaoke machines, individuals being sick, two individuals involved in a minor altercation, wine spilt on walls and a swing being damaged.

"I am afraid it really did confirm the view I had expressed earlier - and that remains the situation now."

Tobias Ellwood

A chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, the former soldier has been criticised the Prime Minister over both partygate and his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

He said: “I have made my position very clear to the prime minister: he does not have my support.

"Can we continue to govern without distraction, given the erosion of the trust of the British people?”

Anthony Mangnall

The Totnes MP won his seat in the 2019 election, having previously worked in shipbroking and as a special adviser.

He said: “At this time I can no longer support the PM.

"His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues.”

Sir Gary Streeter

Knighted in 2019, Sir Gary is the MP for South West Devon, having previously held the nearby seat of Plymouth Sutton.

He said: “I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.

"Accordingly, I have now submitted a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the prime minister.”

Aaron Bell

A frequent critic of the Prime Minister, Mr Bell has been the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme since 2019.

He said: “I wrote my letter following PMQs on 12 January, when I could not square the prime minister’s words from the dispatch box with his previous statements to the house before Christmas.

"Subsequently I have also struggled to reconcile assurances given directly to me with the implications of Sue Gray’s interim findings.”

Nick Gibb

A minister for School standards under the past three Prime Ministers, Mr Johnson sacked the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP in September last year.

He said: “The prime minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn’t attended, but he won’t take responsibility for those that he did attend.

"I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the prime minister told the truth.”

Mark Harper

A former chief whip, the Forest of Dean MP had previously criticised the Prime Minister of Covid regulations.

He said: “I have formally submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister to Sir Graham Brady MP.

"This was not an easy decision for me – I have been a member of the Conservative party since I was 17 years old and will remain in the party I love until my dying day.”

Stephen Hammond

Wimbledon's MP since 2005, Mr Hammond is sitting on a wafer-thin majority of 628.

He said: “I am struck by a number of my colleagues who were really concerned that it’s almost impossible for the PM to say I want to move on, as we cannot move on without regaining public trust and I am not sure that’s possible in the current situation.

"All I can do as a backbencher is speak out and submit a letter.”

Sir Bob Neill

Sir Bob is the chairman of the Justice Select Committee and claimed the scandal shows a “failure of leadership”.

He said: “I have listened carefully to the explanations the prime minister has given, in parliament and elsewhere, and, regrettably, do not find his assertions to be credible.

“Now I’m surprised frankly that some senior civil servants in Downing Street are still in post after what was found, but ultimately the political leadership, I’m afraid, stops with the Prime Minister and the accountability to the public stops with the Prime Minister.”

Steve Brine

The MP for Winchester and Chandler's Ford, Mr Brine previously worked as a journalist for the BBC.

He said: “All I can do as a backbencher is seek to trigger that process and (some time ago actually) I have done that.

“I have said throughout this sorry saga I cannot and will not defend the indefensible. Rule makers cannot be law-breakers.”

Anne Marie Morris

The Newton Abbot MP, she had the whip restored after it was removed in January for her decision to support an opposition move to cut VAT on energy bills.

She said: “Over the latter half of 2021, I became increasingly concerned with some of the directions being taken by the Government, especially with regard to Covid-19 policy.

"In addition, as I have previously publicly stated, the fact that there may have been social events held in No.10 in breach of the rules that they themselves imposed is frankly insulting to those who did what they were told.”

Elliot Colburn

The Carshalton & Wallington MP has held his seat since 2019 having won it from the Lib Dems.

He explained nothing in the Sue Gray report "convinced me that my decision to submit a letter to the 1922 committee (which I did some time ago) was the wrong one".

Mr Colburn added: “I am especially appalled at the revelations of the poor treatment of security and cleaning staff at No 10.

Andrew Bridgen

A prominient Brexiteer, Mr Brigden was part of the so-called Spartans who helped bring an end to Theresa May's premiership.

He said: "I did believe that during the initial stages of the Russia/Ukraine war that it would be wrong to have a leadership contest.

"There have however been further revelations over the past week and there is obviously and rightly still a lot of anger about the culture in Number 10 during the lockdown period.”

John Stevenson

The MP for Carlisle had previously called on the Prime Minister to put himself forward for a confidence vote to “draw a line” under recent controversies

He said: “Sadly, the Prime Minister appears unwilling to bring matters to a head and submit himself to such a vote.