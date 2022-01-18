'Partygate', Boris Johnson's future and Douglas Ross's gamble as The Scotsman relaunches political podcast The Steamie

The title’s podcast covering all things politics, both at Holyrood and in Westminster, has been relaunched for the new year.

Political editor Alistair Grant, political correspondents Jane Bradley and Conor Matchett, and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown debate the fallout of ‘Partygate’ in the relaunch episode.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and his former special advisor Dominic Cummings leave from the rear of Downing Street in central London. The photo was taken on September 3, 2019, while Mr Cummings was still in post. Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The team question just how long Mr Johnson can survive the fallout from parties held at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns, as he comes in for fresh criticism from former special adviser Dominic Cummings.

Ross’s decision to go against the wider UK Tories’ position and demand the Prime Minister’s resignation is also discussed. Has the Scottish Tories leader shown some moral backbone – or will the big call ultimately lead to his own downfall?

You can check out the latest episode of The Steamie wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Future episodes of The Steamie will be published every Tuesday morning.