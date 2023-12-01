Parts of short-term lets crackdown in Edinburgh ruled unlawful for second time

Parts of a crackdown on Airbnb-style lets in Edinburgh have been ruled unlawful by a judge for a second time.

A short-term let operator and a property management company had challenged the implementation of a “control area” in the city, which aims to limit the number of lets.

In a ruling issued on Friday morning, Lord Braid said Edinburgh Council’s approach threw up “inconsistencies” and was “not only unfair, but illogical”. He previously ruled against aspects of the local authority’s short-term lets licensing scheme just months before it was due to come into force.

Keylocks are a familiar sight across Edinburgh, which critics say has been blighted by Airbnb short-term lets

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), said the latest judgment would have “ramifications far beyond Edinburgh”.

She said: “The ASSC welcomes this judgment from Lord Braid which not only has profound implications for Edinburgh, but short-term let policy across Scotland. We pay tribute to the perseverance and determination of the two petitioners, Iain Muirhead and Louise Dickins, who have borne huge personal and financial costs once again.

“This grassroots action was not undertaken lightly, and they took the courageous decision to bring this action against Edinburgh Council to protect not only their businesses, but also an industry that is critical to both the capital’s economy and the entire tourism sector.

“For years, the industry has in good faith attempted to secure a fair, proportionate, and workable regulatory framework by engaging with local and national government. Regrettably, the appropriate balance wasn’t struck in Edinburgh, and we hope, in light of this judgment, that we can now work constructively and cooperatively with the council to put matters right.”

The whole of Edinburgh was designated a short-term let control area in September last year. This meant any property wholly used for this purpose would require planning permission as it was “deemed to involve a material change of use of the dwelling house”.

The latest court battle centred on the scope of this measure, and whether it could be applied retrospectively where a change of use had occurred before September, as the council argued.

Rejecting this position, Lord Braid considered a hypothetical case of two operators – one of which had a certificate of lawful use before September 5, 2022 and the other who did not.

The Court of Session judge said: “The respondent (Edinburgh council) would have it that the operator with a certificate of lawful use need not apply for planning permission, perhaps recognising that to hold otherwise would be to affect retrospectively the acquired rights of the operator in question; whereas the other operator would be bound to do so. That is not only unfair, but illogical.”

Lord Braid said the Scottish Government’s view on the relevant legislation was “diametrically opposed” to that of Edinburgh Council.

He said the Scottish Parliament "did not intend” for the rules to be applied retrospectively. “Had that been its intention, it would have made that clear in express terms, or at least, language which was clearer than that used,” he said.