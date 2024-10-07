Scotland church group 'fully opposed' to pardoning people convicted of prostitution under law overhaul
A church group is warning against proposals to pardon those convicted of prostitution, despite advocating for the law to be overhauled.
Christian Concern says while it agrees the purchasing of women for sex should be outlawed in Scotland, they are “fully opposed” to issuing a blanket pardon on convictions.
A Bill is set to go before Parliament in the next few months to introduce what is known as the Nordic model.
This would legalise the selling of sex while criminalising the buying of sex. It would also introduce steps to reduce men’s demand for buying sex and increase support to help women exit prostitution.
The Bill also suggests repealing section 46 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, which makes soliciting illegal, and recommends giving those convicted under this law an automatic pardon.
Christian Concern responded to a public consultation on the proposals, saying repealing previous convictions was “not a good idea”.
The body said: “People who disobey the law at the time it was in force should not be entitled to have their offence repealed as if they did not break the law at the time.”
The group said selling sex should not be legalised as it would “promote prostitution as ‘sex work”.
Christian Concern said they “acknowledge” most women involved in prostitution have been groomed, coerced, trafficked or are living in poverty. But the group added: “We believe it is necessary to continue to criminalise soliciting as this preserves the disincentive to enter prostitution and sends the message that prostitution is inherently immoral.”
However, Ash Regan, the ex-SNP MSP behind the proposed Prostitution (Offences and Support) (Scotland) Bill, said pardons were an important part of helping women rehabilitate after exiting prostitution.
She told The Scotsman having a criminal record would hold these women back from leaving prostitution.
Ms Regan said: “If you have a criminal record, then it is even more difficult to get a job because you have to declare any criminal convictions. This makes it much more difficult for these women.”
Ms Regan has now collected the 18 cross-party signatures she needs to bring this proposed Bill to the Scottish Parliament officially, and hopes to do so within the next 18 months.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.