Proposals are being put forward to pardon those convicted of soliciting under current prostitution laws

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A church group is warning against proposals to pardon those convicted of prostitution, despite advocating for the law to be overhauled.

Christian Concern says while it agrees the purchasing of women for sex should be outlawed in Scotland, they are “fully opposed” to issuing a blanket pardon on convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bill is set to go before Parliament in the next few months to introduce what is known as the Nordic model.

A Bill is set to go before Parliament in the next few months to amend prostitution law | Adobe Stock

This would legalise the selling of sex while criminalising the buying of sex. It would also introduce steps to reduce men’s demand for buying sex and increase support to help women exit prostitution.

The Bill also suggests repealing section 46 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, which makes soliciting illegal, and recommends giving those convicted under this law an automatic pardon.

Christian Concern responded to a public consultation on the proposals, saying repealing previous convictions was “not a good idea”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body said: “People who disobey the law at the time it was in force should not be entitled to have their offence repealed as if they did not break the law at the time.”

The group said selling sex should not be legalised as it would “promote prostitution as ‘sex work”.

Christian Concern said they “acknowledge” most women involved in prostitution have been groomed, coerced, trafficked or are living in poverty. But the group added: “We believe it is necessary to continue to criminalise soliciting as this preserves the disincentive to enter prostitution and sends the message that prostitution is inherently immoral.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Scotsman having a criminal record would hold these women back from leaving prostitution.

Ms Regan said: “If you have a criminal record, then it is even more difficult to get a job because you have to declare any criminal convictions. This makes it much more difficult for these women.”