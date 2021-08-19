Panel tasked with scrapping SQA and reforming Education Scotland to complete work within six months

The government pledged to scrap the SQA, which oversees Scotland’s exams system and reform Education Scotland following recommendations from an OECD report earlier in the summer – just weeks after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged that she had “full confidence” in the examinations body.

The advisor, supported by the panel, will provide advice to the Scottish Government and the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills on aspects of education reform. This will include designing the implementation of the OECD’s recommendations for structural and functional change of SQA and Education Scotland. It will include the delivery of the national curriculum, assessment, qualification and inspection functions, and recognise and include the wider functions of both these bodies.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advisor, supported by the panel will publish his conclusions by January.

The consultation will be led by Professor Muir, who will carry out the work four days a week alongside his role as Honorary Professor at the University of the West of Scotland.

It is expected that the panel, which will include Billy Burke, head teacher of Renfrew High School and Cathy McCullouch, Co-Director and co-founder of Children’s Parliament in Scotland, will meet at least monthly between August and January next year.

Other proposed members include Professor Graham Donaldson and Professor Louise Hayward, both of the University of Glasgow, Professor Walter Humes of the University of Stirling, Professor Anne Looney of Dublin City University and Khadija Mohammed, Scottish Association of Minority Ethnic Educators, as well as Dr Naomi Stanford, organisation design author and consultant.

In addition to the expert panel, Prof Muir will also establish a more extensive Practitioner and Stakeholder Advisory Group, made up of organisations including professional associations, that represent the following diverse range of interests related to the reform - children and young people; employers; local authorities; the tertiary sector; practitioners across different sectors and providers; and parental interests.

As well as scrapping the SQA, it is expected that the inspection function will move out of Education Scotland, an issue which Prof Muir will consider.

The Scottish Government publication today said: “The Advisor will begin this work in August 2021 and it will conclude in around six months after this start date. The intention will be to also have Expert Panel membership and that of the Practitioner and Stakeholder Advisory Group confirmed by mid-August.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.