A group of Palestinian Scots say Angus Robertson’s meeting with an Israeli deputy ambassador is ‘offensive and degrading’

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors say they will never vote for the SNP again, describing senior minister Angus Robertson’s meeting with an Israeli ambassador as “an insult to Scotland”.

The SNP’s annual conference is underway in Edinburgh, and a group of Palestinian Scots are demonstrating outside in anger over the “secret” meeting. This comes after External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson met with UK Israeli deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Madaci and Leila Hamami protesting outside the SNP conference. Image: Lisa Ferguson/National World. | National World

A photograph of the pair shaking hands was posted on social media, with Ms Grudsky saying the pair discussed commonalities between Scotland and Israel.

Dr Issam Hijawi is chair of the Palestinian Communities of Scotland and spokesman for the Palestinian Democratic Forum, and was one of those demonstrating outside the SNP conference on Friday.

He told The Scotsman: “I came to this country from Palestine to complete my qualifications as a doctor in Glasgow. I joined the SNP when I became nationalised.

“I was shocked when Angus Robertson met the Israeli deputy ambassador. It is offensive and degrading to meet in the middle of a genocide.

“The meeting was wrong. We must question what commonalities Scotland has with politicians who don’t recognise the existence of the Palestinian people and a state in the middle of genocide.

Sathia Chetty, Dr Issam Hijjawr, Linda Madaci and Leila Hamami protesting outside the SNP conference. | National World

“It’s not just the Palestinian community - it is the whole Scottish community who have been coming out for 11 months in their thousands. It is an insult to the Scottish public.”

Also in the group protesting was Sathia Chetty, who said he could not continue supporting the SNP after the meeting with the Israeli deputy ambassador.

He said: “I support Scottish independence, but I can’t support the SNP if they are in cahoots with a genocidal nation. I have been an SNP supporter, but I will not vote for them again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nelson Mandela said ‘no one is free until the Palestinian people are free’. Nelson Mandela would be appalled if he was alive. The same people who kissed his feet are now shaking hands with genocidal people.”