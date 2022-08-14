Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becca Star is raising funds for Scottish Women's Aid as she speaks about the 'serial abuse' that happens on the Hip Hop Scene in Scotland. The album Speak No Evil focuses on five main characters – ego, wrath, child, romantic and fear – reflecting the dominant feelings and expressions the artist has experienced.

Becca Starr, a hip hop artist based in Paisley, is preparing for the gig launch of her album Speak No Evil in Glasgow on August 20.

Ms Starr, whose album focuses on her mental health journey after losing a friend to suicide, decided to donate to Scottish Women's Aid after her positive experience of accessing the service herself.

The rapper said: “I’m assuming there’s other women, like I used to be, out there who aren’t fully aware of what the service provides and need to get out of dangerous situations.

Artwork for the album Speak No Evil by Becca Starr was designed by Scottish artist Shona Skylar.

"I really don’t think I’d be able to do this launch without the help and support and guidance they gave me through the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

During the gig, there will be an auction to raise funds for the organisation which will include a guitar donated by Kenny’s Music. The drummer from Franz Ferdinand, Audrey, has also donated recording time at her studio, Novasound, for the cause.

Addressing abuse towards women on the hip hop scene in Scotland, Ms Starr said there are men who “serially torment, abuse and batter” women and those who stay silent.

Ms Starr said: "Men have literally lied to my face about their community service and told me, ‘Oh I had a driving offence’ and then I find out two years’ later they never had a driver’s licence and they were done for assaulting their girlfriend. I know there were other boys around me who were substantiating that story knowing that’s not what they’ve been done for.”

The rapper hopes, if she starts “making noise” about issues of abuse, more people will be aware of what is going on as she said “accepted silence” is a huge problem.

"That silence puts women in danger but also allows those guys to float about on our scene and their victims don’t and they won’t come to gigs because they are scared of bumping into someone who has battered them.”

Ms Starr added: "That is unacceptable and it makes me so angry.”

Since talking about abuse on social media, Ms Starr has seen support from those on the scene.

Sanjeev Mann, editor of Hip Hop Scotland, said: “Hip Hop Scotland has a strict zero tolerance towards sexism and abuse towards women and girls in the scene and we strongly believe in equal opportunity.

"The foundations of hip-hop were built on inclusivity and protest for a more equal society. We believe this culture should keep going to provide a safe space for people to create the art they love.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Women’s Aid said: “We thank Becca for her fundraising efforts for us, and importantly for her work to let other women know that Women’s Aid services are available for them.

"In a male dominated industry, where we know abuse of power is rife, it is important that women know there are places they can turn to for support. Our local Women’s Aid services work tirelessly everyday to support women and children who need us and Becca’s fundraising efforts will go towards supporting that vital work.”