Over-75s won't need digital ID, says UK minister Ian Murray

The digital minister said during a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons that over-75s would not need digital ID because they are not seeking work.

The digital minister said during a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons that older people would not need digital ID because they are not seeking work.

He was speaking in a Westminster Hall debate led by SNP MP Pete Wishart.

Ian Murray was Scottish Secretary until last month

The proposed UK-wide scheme is set to be rolled out for all UK citizens and residents by 2029. Sir Keir Starmer has said that a person will need a digital ID to work.

The SNP has opposed the scheme - which was initially dubbed a ‘Brit Card’ by the UK Government.

Mr Murray claimed the ID was not mandatory and that a person was only obliged to have one if they want to work.

He said: “Let me just burst some of the myths. It's not a Brit Card. And I know the members of the SNP like to call it a Brit Card, because that's what gives them the traction in terms of the way in which they constitutionally do these things.

“But it's not a Brit Card. And let me just deal with the issue around compulsion and mandatory, because everyone stands up and calls it a mandatory digital ID.

“It is not mandatory. That's the wrong thing to say to our constituents. It is not compulsory in this country to have a passport, but it's mandatory to travel. If you want to travel on a flight, and even an internal flight in this country, you require that ID to be able to travel.

“So it's not compulsory to hold a passport, but it is mandatory to use it for travel. This is exactly the same with this particular instance. It's not compulsory to have one. You won't be asked to show it. You won't be asked to produce it, and there's a whole host of use cases that would be voluntary for us to do that.”

SNP MP Graham Leadbitter said: “The prime minister said it was mandatory if people wanted to work in the UK. So every single person who wants to work in the UK it is mandatory.

“Is that not pretty much a compulsory ID card?”

Mr Murray replied: “I can't remember [which MP] made the point about over 75s not being digitally excluded.

“I don't know many over 75 who are looking for work. So if they don't want to have this, they don't need to have it.

“For people who are particularly challenged in terms of mental capacity or otherwise, there will be a different system.”

Perth and Kinross-shire MP Mr Wishart then challenged the UK Government to override the SNP, which wants to block digital ID.

He said: “In Scotland we will have to pass what’s called a legislative consent motion to allow this to go through, given our responsibilities for devolved services.

“We’re not going to do it. We’re not going to do it. What the minister is going to have to decide to do is whether he accepts the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament or whether he’s going to do a Tory and impose […] it anyway.