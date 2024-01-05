Almost 1,400 hoax calls have been made to the Scottish Ambulance Service since 2019, new figures have revealed.

The Scottish Conservatives said pranksters “are putting lives at risk with their reckless behaviour”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statistics released to the party using Freedom of Information legislation reveal 1,368 malicious calls were made to the ambulance service between 2019 and 2023.

Hoax ambulance calls are risking lives, it has been warned

Crews attended 1,136 such call-outs, with over 767 hours of ambulance service time wasted on dealing with them.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “The number of hoax calls being received by our overstretched ambulance crews is appalling. Over 300 have already been recorded this year alone, in what is clearly a deeply concerning trend.

“This is the last thing ambulance staff need to be dealing with at a time when the SNP have failed to give them the resources they need to attend genuine emergencies in a timely manner. While pranksters may think these calls are a joke, nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is they are putting lives at risk with their reckless behaviour.

“These selfish individuals should be severely punished when they are caught. They have diverted resources, which are already scarce thanks to the SNP’s lack of action, away from real incidents.

“That could be the difference between life and death for some if crucial time is wasted on travelling to respond to incidents that turn out to be a total hoax.”

Health secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government “strongly condemns” hoax calls, adding: “These are not victimless pranks and they can potentially distract and divert vital resources and attention away from those who are in life-threatening situations.

“The Emergency Workers Act enables penalties of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a £10,000 fine or both, to be imposed following conviction for offences against ambulance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to invest in supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service staff and patients, including a record number of additional staff since 2020, with a further 317 to be recruited by April.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Anyone who calls 999 without a genuine need is putting lives at risk by diverting ambulances that are needed to respond to life-threatening incidents.

“Even with the additional Scottish Ambulance Service staff recruited following investment by the Scottish Government, hoax calls take time to deal with, which is why we work with the police to report malicious or nuisance callers. We encourage the public to help us as hoax calls are no joke.”

Figures released in September showed the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area was responsible for almost 40 per cent of hoax calls last year. The Lothian region had the second highest number.