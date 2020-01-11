Organisers say around 100,000 people could turn up for Scottish independence march in Glasgow

Organisers of an independence march taking place in Glasgow today say around 100,000 people are expected to attend.

All Under One Banner expect around 100,000 people to take to the streets of Glasgow despite the bad weather in the city.

Image from a previous All Under One Banner march in Edinburgh earlier this year

The 'March for Independence' event is due to start at around 11.30am today (Saturday), with the Facebook event currently saying 20,000 people as attending and a further 44,000 interested in attending.

The route of the march is from Kilvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, and will take in Kelvingrove Park, Kelvinway, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, Blythswood Square (S), West George Street, Renfield street, Union street, Jamaica street and Clyde Street before arriving at Glasgow Green.



Attendees are encouraged by organisers to bring flags, banners, pipes and drums.

Numerous weather warnings for wind and rain are currently in palce across Scotlan, but none directly effect Glasgow.

Met Office officials are predicting a day of heavy rain in the city.

