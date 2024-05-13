Jo Farrell, Police Scotland’s chief constable, has addressed questions about Operation Branchform – the probe into the SNP’s finances

Scotland’s most senior police officer has said detectives probing SNP party finances will report their findings to prosecutors “in a matter of weeks”.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell said in a broadcast interview she had a team of “very skilled” individuals working on the long-running case involving £600,000 in donations for independence campaigning.

Earlier this year the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was rearrested and charged in connection with embezzlement of party funds.

Officers outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell in 2023 as part of Operation Branchform. Picture: Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon were both arrested and questioned last year and released without charge as part of the probe, which has been ongoing since July 2021.

Questioned on the investigation, known as Operation Branchform, Ms Farrell said: “What I can say is that the report to the Crown Office in relation to the man that’s been charged is a matter of weeks away. But it is an ongoing live inquiry.”

When asked about the political sensitivities of the investigation in what is set to become an election year, Ms Farrell told Sky News: “We’ve investigated allegations, moving on we have very skilled, professional, objective individuals working on that case.”

Ms Farrell refused to be drawn on whether or not she expected more individuals to be charged in connection with the case before the report goes to the Crown.