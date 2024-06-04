Only one third of SNP voters want more oil and gas drilling despite Swinney's changing position

John Swinney’s softening oil an gas position has been dealt a blow after a poll revealed less than a third of SNP voters want an expansion of fossil fuels.

Less than one third of SNP voters support new North Sea oil and gas developments despite John Swinney signalling shifting his party’s policy on fossil fuels, according to a new poll.

It found that only 31 per cent of SNP voters back the UK government opening up the North Sea to new drilling - adding to the confusion over the party’s changing position on the key election issue.

Mr Swinney has indicated the SNP is rethinking its position of holding a “presumption against” new oil and gas developments.

The SNP leader came under pressure during Monday night’s STV Scottish leaders debate when he was repeatedly unable to answer whether he and his party support new North Sea oil and gas developments. Labour has committed to end any future licences.

Instead, Mr Swinney said he supported “climate compatibility” tests for new developments. A report from the International Energy Agency concluded there is no room for new fossil fuel production if the world is to meet its aspiration of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The poll, conducted by the Diffley Partnership on behalf of Uplift, a think tank that supports efforts to transition away from fossil fuels, suggests a shift in oil and gas policy by the SNP would be an unpopular move with a large chunk of the party’s supporters. Among SNP voters, 45 per cent think the UK government should stop issuing new fossil fuels licences in the North Sea, compared to just 31 per cent who support the policy.

Mr Swinney has refused to clear up the SNP’s position on new oil and gas licences.

Asked if the SNP’s election manifesto will set out the position on North Sea oil and gas, Mr Swinney said: “We’ve got to ensure that we take the necessary steps to test all of our policy interventions with a climate compatibility test, so that has to be undertaken every step of the way.

“But we’ve also got to recognise the oil and gas sector has got a contribution to make to our energy security.”

He added: “What I’m doing is very clear - I’m prepared to work with the oil and gas sector on our transition to net zero. That’s our objective.”

When pressed by The Scotsman on the idea that the north-east is set to continue to vote for the Conservatives because of the SNP’s ambiguity on oil and gas, Mr Swinney said: “Well obviously there’s an election to be had and a lot of ground to be covered.

“I had a super day in the north-east of Scotland on Saturday visiting our six campaigns and they are all working really hard. I’m very optimistic about our prospects in the north-east of Scotland.”