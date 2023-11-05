Oliver Dowden has ‘grave concerns’ over pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day

The Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has voiced “grave concerns” over the scheduling of a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.

A close ally to Rishi Sunak, Mr Dowden suggested the demonstrations could be seen as a sigh of intimidation to the Jewish community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows those involved with the marches insisting a protest for peace is in the spirit of Armistice Day.

People at a rally in Trafalgar Square, London, during Stop the War coalition's call for a Palestine ceasefire.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Mr Dowden said: “I think that, at a time that is meant to be a solemn remembrance of the sacrifice of previous generations and upholding our British values, I think the police need to think very carefully about the safety of that demonstration, namely whether it could spill over into violent protest and the signal it sends particularly to the Jewish community.

“Now, I understand that the Met Commissioner continues to keep it under review and I think that is appropriate.”

Asked whether he is sending a signal to the police that the march currently planned for November 11 should be banned, Mr Dowden said: “The police are operationally independent.

“But I do have very grave concerns about that march, both in terms of how it sits with acts of solemn remembrance and the kind of intimidation that is being sent out by the chants and everything else that goes on at those marches.

“I think it is right that it is the law of the land that the police are operationally independent. But I think it is important that they consider those factors, yes.”

Mr Dowden also insisted there has been “hateful conduct” at pro-Palestinian marches and those attending need to ask whether they are “lending support” to such behaviour.

He told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme later on, said: “You have had those chants of things like ‘jihad’ – they are an affront not just to the Jewish community, they should be an affront to all of British society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think all of us should be calling out that kind of thing, and I think people who are on those marches need to ask themselves whether they are lending support to that kind of thing.”

Both the Prime Minister and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have already expressed concern about the prospect of further pro-Palestine protests next Saturday, November 11.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has promised to take a “robust approach” and to use “all the powers available” to ensure commemorative events are “not undermined”.

Meanwhile, shadow defence secretary John Healey suggested the police help facilitate the Palestinian protest march at an alternative time and location in London.

The Labour stalwart told Sky News: “This is a difficult balance, isn’t it?

“In a democracy like ours the right to free speech and protest is fundamental, but there has to be a respect for the Remembrance Service, for all cenotaphs and memorials, for the two minutes’ silence on Saturday, not just the Remembrance Parade on Sunday.

“That must be protected and I hope the police – and it will be an operational decision for them – will be able to work with the protests, the Palestinian protest march organisers, as the indications seem to suggest that the march will be at a later time in a different place in London, so that any sort of conflict, which would be utterly unacceptable, doesn’t arise.”

Asked if the Labour Party would be upset if the police decided they did not want the march to go ahead, he said: “If the police decided they didn’t want to go ahead under what is the 1986 legislation it will be for the Home Secretary to take that decision. I hope that won’t be necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad