Plan comes as city prepares for £60m of further care cuts

Numerous charities are feared to be facing closure in Edinburgh over a move to end £4.5million of grants to 64 groups who help vulnerable people.

Impacted bodies demanded a halt to the plans, which will be discussed later this week by the city’s Integration Joint Board (IJB).

Officials have recommended that the board issues a 90 day notice of cancellation to all grant recipients, and then to scrap its grants programme for 2025/26.

The move would end or reduce funding for dozens of bodies who help support more than 50,000 residents, including people who are homeless, have dementia, mental health problems or are victims of violence.

It comes as the IJB, which oversees care services on behalf of the council and health board, said its deficit was so large it would not be able to meet its statutory obligations unless it reduces “the scale of the services it provides”.

Woman holding senior woman's hand on bed | Getty

Stephanie-Anne Harris, Edinburgh Community Health Forum (ECHF) strategic development manager, said: “This drastic cut threatens the very fabric of our community support systems and undermines our collective commitment to health and wellbeing in Edinburgh.

“This disinvestment will lead to the closure of numerous charities and an increased reliance on statutory services, including the NHS and council.

“Furthermore, it contradicts the Scottish Government’s and Public Health Scotland’s advocacy for prevention and early intervention strategies.

“Evidence overwhelmingly supports that investing in prevention is one of the most cost-effective methods to improve health outcomes and reduce inequalities. This short-term approach to achieving savings is fundamentally misguided."

Catriona Windle is chair of ECHF and CEO of Health All Round, a community health initiative, called for an “immediate halt” to the cuts and urgent talks over “sustainable funding solutions”.

The IJB is due to discuss the proposals on Friday.

The cuts would impact centre-based day services and outreach services for older people, including people with a dementia diagnosis.

Carers could also lose funding, as well as a number of programmes for homeless people, autism initiatives, rehabilitation projects for people with brain injuries, HIV and Hepatitis C support groups, bereavement counselling, debt advice and various projects in disadvantaged areas.

Pat Togher, chief officer of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, said: ”Proposed changes to grants represent less than 3 per cent of our overall spend from the EIJB to the third sector with the remaining savings consumed by the Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Projects were awarded funding for three years in 2019 which was subsequently extended in 2022 due to continued disruption from Covid and are due to end in March 2025.

“The EIJB were required to close a £60m financial gap this year and are currently preparing for similar savings 25/26.

“We must make the necessary decisions to protect our core legal duties and protect our most vulnerable – such as providing care homes, applying adult protection/ mental health legislation and preventing further drug related deaths in the city.

“It is in this context that we must decide on how we now prioritise spend when faced with the gravity of the savings imposed and ensure longer term sustainability.