Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie called the decline a 'sad state of affairs'

The number of public toilets in Scotland has collapsed by a fifth since the SNP came to power in 2007.

Figures uncovered by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show a drop of 21 per cent between 2007 and 2023, from 521 to 412.

The party’s MSP Willie Renne said the “sad state of affairs” was the inevitable consequence of “reckless decisions” taken by Scottish minsters.

But the Scottish Government said responsibility for public toilets sits with the land owner, whether that is a local authority, tourist board or anyone else.

A total of 18 out of Scotland’s 32 councils were able to provide details in response to a freedom of information request submitted by the Lib Dems.

South Lanarkshire had no public toilets at all in 2023, while East Dunbartonshire and Clackmannanshire had six and 18 toilets, respectively, situated within council properties but no standalone public toilets.

Since 2007, Falkirk’s numbers have dropped by 94 per cent from 17 public toilets to one, while East Renfrewshire’s have dropped by 60 per cent, South Ayrshire’s by 48 per cent, East Renfrewshire’s by 40 per cent, Edinburgh’s by 37 per cent, Stirling’s by 32 per cent and Perth & Kinross’s by 27 per cent.

Mr Rennie said: “After more than a decade and a half of SNP underfunding, communities across Scotland are taking the hit.

“Toilets are not just about public convenience. For some, the lack of accessible bathrooms can prevent them enjoying public spaces, while in other areas it has become an invitation for public urination. For people living with a stoma, access to public toilets is absolutely essential to their quality of life. This sad state of affairs is the inevitable consequence of reckless decisions by successive SNP governments.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a substantial programme of capital works to provide more public toilets alongside better car parking, electric charging points and waste disposal points.

“The Scottish Government must stop expecting local authorities to live off the scraps of the budget and hope for the best. They must finally deliver a fair deal for councils so that they, in turn, can invest in their communities.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We recognise the importance of having accessible, public toilets in communities, especially with high footfall and tourism. The responsibility for public toilets sits with the owner of the land, which could be local authorities, community organisations, tourist boards or others.

“The deputy first minister has made clear that the UK Government’s Spring Budget and Autumn Statement failed to deliver the funding Scotland needs for public services. Despite that and given the vital services delivered by councils across Scotland, the 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides record funding for local government of over £14 billion.”

Scottish ministers were previously at loggerheads with local authority leaders over First Minister Humza Yousaf’s announcement of a council tax freeze last year. All 32 councils eventually agreed to the freeze last month following months of negotiation.