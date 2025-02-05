Analysis: We all saw this coming - and the SNP could be facing the same problem next year

It was almost an inevitability the SNP was going to find itself with this mess to deal with when it slashed hundreds of millions of pounds from the affordable housing programme in last year’s budget.

The public could probably see it coming too - in June, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville declared a national housing emergency, so we all knew things were bad.

In fact, homelessness got worse in 15 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, with the biggest increases being seen in Glasgow with a 22 per cent rise and Dundee with a 21 per cent rise.

Glasgow has already declared a local housing emergency, and Shelter Scotland is urging Dundee City Council to do the same.

But next year (and let’s remember 2026 is an election year), the SNP could very well find itself facing the same problem.

John Swinney has increased the affordable housing fund to £768 million in the draft 2025/26 budget, but he really had no other choice after his government declared a housing emergency.

But while this is a 26 per cent increase in the money for affordable housing in this financial year, it is still 3 per cent less in real terms on what was spent in this area in 2023/24.

So this £768m, which sounds great, does not actually even cover the cut made in 2024/25 by former first minister Humza Yousaf.

The SNP will also need to get a move on if it wants to reach its target of building 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, 70 per cent of which will be available for social rent.

By the end of June 2024, the number of affordable homes being approved fell by 1 per cent and the number of affordable homes started fell by a whopping 20 per cent.

It may be pessimistic to say right now, but there is a very long and difficult road ahead for the SNP to get on top of this in time for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.