'Not a cosy club': Why the Scottish Parliament has banned 'double jobbing' after Stephen Flynn row

Holyrood has voted to ban MSPs from also sitting in the House of Commons or the House of Lords, ending the practice known as “double jobbing”.

Members unanimously on Tuesday backed an amendment put forward by Tory MSP Graham Simpson. The issue hit the headlines recently when SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn announced his intention to run for Holyrood while remaining an MP.

He later U-turned following an internal party backlash, and admitted he had "got it wrong".

Stephen Flynn sparked an internal party row after announcing his intention to run for Holyrood while remaining an MP | PA

Mr Simpson said he was spurred to press his amendment to the Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill following the row.

“This is not a cosy club," he said. "This is a Parliament. This is not a second-rate chamber to be used as a part-time hobby. This is a serious Parliament and members should be fully focused on their work here.

“Being an MSP demands our full attention, it is a full-time job. We make laws for the people, not to protect the vested interests of individuals or parties.

“The amendments I am proposing today stand up for this Parliament and the standing that it should enjoy – double jobbing should be consigned to history.”

Another amendment from Mr Simpson was also passed, which allows ministers to ban councillors from sitting as MSPs, with a decision to be taken after a consultation.

Jamie Hepburn, the SNP parliamentary business minister, said the regulations would be in place ahead of the next Holyrood election in 2026.

He said the SNP had also banned MPs from standing for Holyrood in 18 months’ time unless they first resign their Westminster seat.

Green MSP Ross Greer said his party supported the amendments because being a member of any Parliament is a “full-time job”, adding: “The job is a privilege, a huge privilege. But it’s also immensely challenging, and it’s the kind of challenge that requires dedication to the role, a level of dedication I think we would all recognise our constituents expect from us.”

A number of MSPs have previously served in both Holyrood and Westminster, including former first minister Alex Salmond. However, the SNP has been critical of the practice in recent years, and regularly attacked former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross when he did so.

The party even changed its internal rules ahead of the 2021 election to ensure MPs seeking election would have to quit before they would be allowed to run. This was widely seen as an attempt to prevent then-Edinburgh South West MP and frequent internal party critic Joanna Cherry from standing.

Mr Flynn set off a political firestorm inside his own party when he announced he was seeking the candidacy in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat, which overlaps with part of his Westminster constituency, while remaining an MP.

He later backtracked, admitting: “Hands up, I’ve got this one wrong."