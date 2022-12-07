Northern Irish buffer zones bill backed by Supreme Court, paving way for Scottish equivalent

Buffer zones can be established around abortion clinics in Northern Ireland, the Supreme Court has ruled, paving the way for Scotland to bring in equivalent legislation.

Gillian Mackay, the Scottish Green MSP, lodged a member’s bill in Holyrood earlier this year to bring in buffer zones in Scotland. However, the Scottish Government were keen to see the result of the Supreme Court case involving Northern Irish legislation before throwing the full weight of the government behind the bill.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill did not disproportionately interfere with the rights of protesters, a ruling which sets a “crucial precedent” for Scotland, Ms Mackay said.

Ms Mackay said: “This is a very welcome decision, and a truly historic day for reproductive rights. It will provide vital and much needed protections. Abortion rights are healthcare, and this sets a crucial precedent for the introduction of my Bill to introduce buffer zones in Scotland.

“The 12,000 responses that I received for my consultation show the strength of feeling. All over the world, anti-choice activists are trying to crackdown on abortion rights. We can’t stand still, and must always be looking to entrench and expand those rights.

“Nobody should be obstructed or harassed when accessing healthcare, yet, all across Scotland, people are being forced to endure a gauntlet of graphic images and abuse when accessing abortion services.

“This is totally wrong and I look forward to the day when my Bill will end such shameful scenes for good”.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, has committed to working with Ms Mackay around the topic of access of women to abortion services. It is likely this work will be accelerated following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, argued during the court case that interfering with rights relating to freedom of expression was “justified” to protect the rights of women.

Back Off Scotland, a campaign group which has led the push for buffer zones in Scotland, said the news was "significant”. They said on Twitter: “We’re absolutely delighted by this ruling from Supreme Court and confident that this will be significant in forming as robust a bill as possible here in Scotland.”

