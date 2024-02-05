SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has claimed the return of the Stormont Assembly raises questions over single market access for Scotland.

The restored government in Northern Ireland has been unveiled after a power-sharing deal was announced, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting the Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Belfast on Monday.

Mr Flynn has hailed the arrangement as a “positive step” for the people of Northern Ireland, but questioned why the government would have access to the European single market, when Scotland does not.

(From left to right) Newly appointed Northern Ireland's deputy first minster, Democratic Unionist Party's Emma Little Pengelly, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak , Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and newly appointed Northern Ireland's First Minster, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill speak together as they leave Stormont Castle. Picture: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

He said: "The return of the restored Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive again raises a very significant question across these islands because, of course, the restored government in Northern Ireland will be operating with the full economic benefits of access to the European single market."

"The very real and very legitimate question is why – 12 miles across the Irish Sea – businesses in Scotland are being denied the same deal and denied the same benefits. Northern Ireland voted to stay within the European Union and it is getting its wishes. However, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to reject Brexit, but we are living with its economic damage every single day.

"Ahead of the general election this year, that is the question businesses across Scotland will be demanding an answer to and it's clear the SNP is the only party prepared to stand up for Scotland and stand up for the right of those Scottish businesses to have full access to the European single market."

His argument comes on the same day Mr Sunak told Stormont’s leaders the “real work starts now” after his meeting with Mr Varadkar.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle, Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive.

The two leaders, whose governments are co-guarantors of the landmark Good Friday peace agreement, also met each other for a bilateral meeting at Parliament Buildings.

Later, Mr Sunak travelled the short distance to Stormont Castle for a meeting with Northern Ireland’s first ever nationalist first minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, and her DUP counterpart, deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

As the meeting got underway inside the castle, Mr Sunak told the joint heads of the ministerial executive: “It has taken a lot of hard work and indeed courage to get us sitting round this table. Today isn’t the end – it’s the beginning, and the real work starts now.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who accompanied Mr Sunak on his visit to Stormont, rejected claims by Stormont ministers that better funding was needed from the UK government as power-sharing returns.

The Cabinet minister insisted the £3.3 billion package offered by Westminster was “ample” for the Executive to “get on with the job”. The newly-formed Executive has already written to Mr Sunak calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

Asked about claims the funding arrangement will not provide the basis for the Executive to deliver sustainable public services, Mr Heaton-Harris told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t believe that is the case. I think Stormont has fantastic, strong foundations now and it will survive, it will be sustainable.