The so-called windfall tax was applied to oil and gas firms after events beyond their control – namely the Covid pandemic and instability caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – led to record profits for companies.

The windfall tax on oil and gas companies will be axed if oil prices fall a little lower than they currently are, the UK Government has announced.

UK ministers said the 75 per cent tax rate levied on North Sea profits would be cut back to 40 per cent if new levels are set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government said this would be triggered if the price of oil drops to or below $71.40 a barrel on average for two consecutive quarters. The price of gas also needs to be at or below 54p per therm for the tax to be slashed.

The UK Government has announced a threshold under which the additional windfall tax on oil and gas profits would be eliminated. Picture: PA.