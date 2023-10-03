All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

North Lanarkshire U-turns on decision to close sports centres, libraries and pools

The council said it would protect the facilities despite ‘a total lack of support’ from the Scottish Government
Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
 Comment

North Lanarkshire Council has U-turned on a decision to close 39 sports centres, swimming pools, libraries and community facilities.

Council leader Jim Logue said it would “protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term”, despite “a total lack of support” from the Scottish Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he said the council’s financial situation “remains dire”.

Picture: Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via GettyPicture: Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty
Picture: Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty

The council had planned to shut facilities to save £4.7 million a year. It wants to find £64 million of savings over three years. But the decision caused a backlash and was politically damaging to Labour ahead of the nearby by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Mr Logue said: “We have taken the decision to protect these important community assets, despite a total lack of support from the Scottish Government to do so.

“The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6 million to support swimming pools from the UK Government. North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.

“However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here. It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure of the SNP to properly resource local government.”

Related topics:Scottish GovernmentLabourSNPHolyroodUK Government
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.