North Lanarkshire U-turns on decision to close sports centres, libraries and pools
North Lanarkshire Council has U-turned on a decision to close 39 sports centres, swimming pools, libraries and community facilities.
Council leader Jim Logue said it would “protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term”, despite “a total lack of support” from the Scottish Government.
However, he said the council’s financial situation “remains dire”.
The council had planned to shut facilities to save £4.7 million a year. It wants to find £64 million of savings over three years. But the decision caused a backlash and was politically damaging to Labour ahead of the nearby by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
Mr Logue said: “We have taken the decision to protect these important community assets, despite a total lack of support from the Scottish Government to do so.
“The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6 million to support swimming pools from the UK Government. North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.
“However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here. It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure of the SNP to properly resource local government.”
