North east takes centre stage at SNP conference

P&J Live is set to host the SNP’s 88th annual conference from Saturday, October 8 to Monday 10, and will be the first in-person SNP conference since the pandemic.

Ms Adam has been campaigning to bring rail back to her constituency since being elected as an MSP for the first-time last year, vowing to do “everything I can” to get the investment needed for rail to her constituency.

Prominent businesses, community groups, and local leaders have all thrown their weight behind the prospect of rerailing the north-east coast. Supporters include Rediscover Peterhead, Broch Business Together, the Banffshire & Buchan Tourism Forum, among others.

Karen Adam MSP said: “I’m so glad the work I’ve undertaken with the Campaign for North East Rail is making serious progress and has made it to the number one slot on the Party’s conference agenda.

“There’s a clear demand for rail links and increased connectivity here, with an overwhelming amount of people expressing that rerailing the north-east is long overdue. Feedback from residents is often that this should have been done 40 years ago, and I don’t disagree with that.

“The north-east region has literally generated billions of pounds for the whole of the UK economy and I believe it’s time that we saw that invested back. The SNP and Scottish Government are showing that they are giving serious consideration to this project.

“The momentum behind this campaign is phenomenal. Peterhead and Fraserburgh are Scotland’s two largest towns without any connectivity to rail at all but investing in connectivity and rail links will unlock the north-east's potential by significantly increasing business, tourism, and trade. The benefits of making this a reality cannot be overstated.

“Moving freight off road and onto rail will simultaneously increase freight capacity while reducing road damage, congestion and traffic which in turn will reduce road accidents and emissions too – not to mention the benefits to the sustainable fishing industry and our processors.

“Regeneration is the biggest factor here as well. By investing in rail, it will have a significantly positive impact in regard to putting more money in the pockets of people in the community. This will be transformational.

“I will continue to do everything I can to make this a reality. Current momentum has showcased sufficient demand for this. Please continue to get in touch with me to express your support of the campaign. The more people that I hear from, the more concrete of a case I have to keep pushing this.”

Cllr Anouk Kloppert added: “It’s a powerful show of support from the SNP to put Karen Adam’s ‘Rerailing the North-East Scotland’ motion front and centre on the first day of conference.