Lord Norman Tebbit - known as a key member of the Cabinet under former prime minister Margaret Thatcher - has died.

Lord Norman Tebbit - one of Margaret Thatcher’s closest political allies - has been described as “an icon in British politics” following his death at the age of 94.

The former Tory Cabinet minister died “peacefully at home”, his son William said.

File photo dated 17/04/13 of Lord Norman Tebbit leaves the Ceremonial funeral of former British Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral. Lord Norman Tebbit has died "peacefully at home" at the age of 94, his son William said. Issue date: Tuesday July 8, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to Lord Tebbit, saying “his death will cause sadness across the political spectrum”.

The Conservative grandee played a key role in Tory politics for a generation.

As employment secretary, he took on the trade unions, and as chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1987 he helped Mrs Thatcher secure her third general election victory.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and party chairman Norman Tebbit wave to the crowds from Conservative Central Office, Smith Square, after being elected to a third term of government following the general election. Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire | PA

Lord Tebbit suffered grave injuries in the 1984 Brighton bombing, which left his wife, Margaret, paralysed from the neck down.

Five people died in the incident when an IRA bomb ripped Brighton’s Grand Hotel apart. Lord Tebbit and his wife were among those trapped in the rubble.

Ms Thatcher survived, going on, just hours later, to give one of the most remarkable and defiant speeches of her career.

Thirty-five people were injured in the terrorist attack.

The bomb had been planted four weeks earlier in the bathroom of room 629, which was being used by Donald Maclean, the then president of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Association, and his wife Muriel, and was detonated at 2.54am. Muriel was among the dead.

Ms Badenoch said of Lord Tebbit: “He was one of the leading exponents of the philosophy we now know as Thatcherism and his unstinting service in the pursuit of improving our country should be held up as an inspiration to all Conservatives.”

She said the “stoicism and courage” he showed following the Brighton bombing and the care he showed for his wife was a reminder that he was “first and foremost a family man who always held true to his principles”.

Mrs Badenoch said: “He never buckled under pressure and he never compromised.”

Lord Tebbit was a prominent figure in the Thatcher era with a reputation as a political bruiser unafraid of confrontation as he helped drive forward the economic and social reforms that characterised the 1980s.

Following inner city riots in Handsworth, Birmingham, and Brixton, south London, in 1981, he made comments which led to him being dubbed “Onyerbike” by critics, who felt he was a symbol of Conservative indifference to rising unemployment.

Rejecting suggestions that street violence was a natural response to rising unemployment, he retorted: “I grew up in the Thirties with an unemployed father. He didn’t riot. He got on his bike and looked for work, and he kept looking till he found it.”

He was memorably described by Labour’s Michael Foot as a “semi-house-trained polecat” and was also nicknamed the “Chingford skinhead” in reference to his Essex constituency. His puppet on satirical show Spitting Image was a leather jacket-clad hardman – an image Lord Tebbit enjoyed because “he was always a winner”.

In 1990, in response to concerns over integration of migrants, he set out the “cricket test”, suggesting which side British Asians supported in internationals should be seen as an indicator of whether they were loyal to the UK – leading to accusations of racism.