Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland on Monday morning comes as he has said that the introduction of two freeports north of the border are part of leveling up plans.

The trip signals the Prime Minister’s first visit to Scotland since the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross called for him to quit over the Downing Street partygate allegations.

During his visit, Mr Johnson is not expected to meet the leader of the Scottish Conservatives or any MSPs.

A Scottish office minister has said it is 'just nonsense' Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland after Douglas Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign following partygate allegations.

However, Iain Stewart, under-secretary of state for Scotland, insisted the Prime Minister is in ‘regular contact’ with both the Scottish leader and MSPs.

Asked whether Boris Johnson is unwelcome in Scotland, Mr Stewart told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: "Not at all.

"I don’t know whether diaries didn’t align up today but this is just nonsense from opponents that they are trying to make more political drama when none exists.

"Douglas Ross and the Prime Minister are in regular contact.

"I don’t know the detail of the PM’s minute-by-minute diary, I’m afraid. When I go up and visit Scotland, sometimes I meet with my MSPs colleagues, sometimes I don’t."

Mr Stewart also said that regular Covid planning meetings between the UK Government and devolved administrations will continue.

His comments come as concerns arise over Scotland diverging from England in Covid restriction easing as the UK Government plans to remove all restrictions by the end of February.

