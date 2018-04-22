Nominations for new Scottish Labour deputy leader open next month

Have your say

Nominations of the new deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party will open next month.

The party has released its timetable to replace Alex Rowley following his resignation from the position in December.

Nominations will open on 14 May and close two weeks later.

Voting will close at the end of August.

Mr Rowley, a Fife MSP, resigned after being suspended following allegations he sent abusive text messages to a former partner.

The former Labour deputy leader has rejected the claims.

Shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird has been doing the job on a temporary basis since Mr Rowley’s departure.

Cathy Peattie, chairwoman of the Scottish executive committee, said: “The Scottish executive has now agreed the timetable and terms for a deputy leadership contest.

“Our next deputy leader in Scotland will have a crucial role in supporting Richard Leonard as we seek to form a government at British and Scottish levels, to deliver an economy that works for the many, not the few.”

A candidate requires either 15 per cent support from parliamentarians or 15 per cent support of local councillors to be eligible to stand for the position of deputy leader – five parliamentarians or 38 councillors.

Formal hustings will take place between 1 June and 8 July.

Supporters of the party have until 22 June to sign up and get a vote for £25.

The position is open to all Labour elected representatives in Scotland, including MSPs, MPs, councillors and MEPs.