'Nobody' expects an IndyRef2 to take place in 2020, says former SNP MP

A former SNP MP has joined a growing chorus of scepticism over the Scottish Government's demand for a second referendum on independence to be held this year.

MSPs last night voted 64-54 in favour of a motion calling for an IndyRef2 to take place so "that the people of Scotland can decide if they wish to become an independent country".

Pro-independence campaigners march through Glasgow in support of an IndyRef2. Picture: John Devlin

Nicola Sturgeon has previously said she wants to hold another constitutional plebiscite later this year but so far the UK Government has refused to grant Holyrood the legal powers required to stage such a vote.

The First Minister is expected to expand on the subject in a speech at an SNP party event tomorrow.

But George Kerevan, a former SNP MP for East Lothian, said no one seriously expected a referendum to be held in 2020.

"I don't think anybody, including the First Minister, thinks there's actually going to be a referendum this year," he said in an interview with ITV Border.

"Imagine if there was, you would have to do it in September or October - there would be no time to get it going.

"So what does the First Minister want? Is she trying to position herself for the 2021 Holyrood election? I think so.

"Does she need another mandate? She's got one already. Is it simply about the internal politics of the SNP? Is she trying to play to her flank that wants a referendum? If she is, she's wrong. Because not even people like Joanna Cherry think really there is going to be a referendum this year."

Mr Kerevan's comments echo those made by fellow former Nationalist MP Jim Sillars, who said earlier this month that it would be "madness" to pursue an IndyRef2 when the final outcome of Brexit was still not known.

"Until Brexit is done by the end of this year and we know the full details of any trade deal, it’s impossible for the independence movement to construct a policy in relation to England, which is our largest market by far," Mr Sillars said.

Meanwhile, the SNP has reacted with anger after BBC Scotland political correspondent David Porter was briefed by “senior figures from the UK government” who told him that “it doesn’t matter one jot what the Scottish Parliament has decided” after last night's Holyrood vote.

Keith Brown, the party's depute leader, said: “Telling the people of Scotland that the voice of their national Parliament ‘doesn’t matter one jot’ is the kind of cack-handed, arrogant jibe which will only see support for independence rise even further.

“The Scottish Parliament has voted repeatedly in favour of holding an independence referendum – in line with the decisive votes of the people of Scotland."

Leaders of pro-Union parties at Holyrood branded the vote a "ridiculous charade" and insisted Scots wanted to see their government focusing on short-comings in the NHS and education.