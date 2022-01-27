‘No need for council tax hikes’ as local authorities handed extra £120m

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the additional money is the equivalent of a four per cent increase in council tax.

She insisted she had listened to the concerns of local authorities and the funding would allow them to deal with "the most pressing issues they face".

But Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said local services are still being left short by £250m.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/Getty

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith accused the Scottish Government of an “attack” on local government, adding: “What has been said by Cosla, by every council group leader – including the SNP’s own – and from various groups like care workers who are on the front line of delivering council services, they all see really big cuts coming.”

Ms Forbes made the announcement during the first stage of the Scottish Budget's passage through Holyrood.

She said she was "conscious" of the challenges facing councils, including the increasing impact of inflation.

She added: "I've repeatedly said that next year's Scottish Budget is fully allocated. That remains the case.

"However, I've also been clear that I've been monitoring this year's Budget very carefully.

"The UK Government has spent weeks advising us that we should not expect further funding.

"Now, that has changed in the last few days and the UK Government has advised, in a matter of days, that we should anticipate further funding for this year which will be finalised and confirmed at the spring supplementary estimates next month."

She added: "In light of new information from the UK Government, I now have some new and additional flexibility on this year's funding.

"And so I am pleased to confirm my intention to utilise the Scotland reserve to carry forward sufficient funding from this year to next year, to allocate a further £120 million of resource to local government.

"Councils will have complete flexibility to allocate that additional funding as they wish next year."

Ms Forbes said councils had asked for an additional £100m, adding: "We have heard them and listened and we are going to go further.

"That will allow them to deal with the most pressing issues they face and, at a time when people are understandably worried about the cost of living, I would point out that this increase in funding would be equivalent to a four per cent increase in council tax next year.