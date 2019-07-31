No ministerial salary for Scottish Tory junior minister Colin Clark

A Scottish Tory MP appointed as a junior minister at the Scotland Office has been denied a pay rise while his English colleague will get nearly £25,000 on top of his MPs’ salary, it has been revealed.

Colin Clark, the MP for Gordon, was made parliamentary undersecretary at the Scotland Office, as well as being appointed as a junior whip, but will not be paid for either role.

READ MORE: English MP being appointed Scotland Office minister a 'slap in the face' for Ruth, says SNP

However, the Worcester MP Robin Walker, who was controversially named first as one of two junior ministers at Dover House is being paid a ministerial salary, set at £24,477 under the latest guidance.

Mr Walker’s appointment as the first English MP to work at the Scotland Office since the 19th century sparked claims of another snub to the Scottish Tories, after Ruth Davidson’s appeal not to sack Scottish Secretary David Mundell were rejected by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Clark and Alister Jack, the new Scottish Secretary, are the only Scottish Tories to have been named on Mr Johnson’s front bench.

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson set for no-deal Brexit clash with Boris Johnson

The Gordon MP did not comment when contacted by the Times, which first reported the news. The number of paid ministerial positions is capped by law at 109. Mr Johnson’s government contains 115 ministers.

An SNP spokesman told the Times: “Everyone already knew the MP for Gordon was useless, but apparently Boris Johnson thinks he's worthless.”