Nigel Farage's Robin Hood-style tax policy for non-doms that claims to 'benefit low-paid Scots'

The proposals would see non-doms paying a one-off fee to avoid paying taxes in the UK.

Nigel Farage has described Reform’s new Robin-Hood-style tax policy for non-doms as “very attractive”, despite an expert warning the policy could cost the UK £34 billion.

Under the proposals, non-doms would pay a one-off fee of £250,000 to avoid paying further taxes on overseas income as well as inheritance tax, with the revenue generated to go directly to the lowest-paid workers.

The party claimed the move would favour workers in Scotland where the base line pay was lowest and there was a larger share of low-paid jobs.

Nigel Farage MP

However, Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, claimed the policy would cost the UK £34 billion, warning some highly skilled and highly paid professionals would not be able to afford the £250,000.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has assessed that recent Labour and Conservative reforms to the non-dom status raise a net £33.9 billion from 2026/27 to 2029/30 - an amount that would be lost to the public coffers under Mr Farage’s plan.

Non-domiciles are UK residents whose permanent home is abroad. Under Reform’s policy, if they paid the one-off fee, they would be given a Britannia card that would allow them to avoid paying tax on any wealth, income or capital gains earned overseas, and avoid paying inheritance tax.

They would be allowed to renew their Britannia card every ten years at no extra cost. Non-doms would still be charged tax on any UK-sourced income and gains.

Mr Farage said all revenue generated from the payments would be transferred by HMRC directly to the bank accounts of the lowest-earning 10 per cent of full-time workers. This would be tax free and transferred within 90 days of the end of each financial year.

It is estimated around 2.5 million workers across the UK whose full-time salary is less than £23,000 would be given around £600 if 6,000 non-doms paid for a Britannia card. This amount would change annually depending on how many non-doms take up the offer.

Mr Farage said the policy would reverse the exodus of wealthy individuals. He pointed to a study by Oxford Economics, which found the non-doms it had surveyed had invested £8.4 billion in the UK, with each individual investing an average of £118m.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Deputy Leader Richard Tice at a press conference in Aberdeen last week (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Mr Farage was asked about analysis conducted by the Tax Policy Associates on Monday and was also pressed on whether he had an overall costing for the policy.

“Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear - I’m not clever enough to answer any of that,” he said.

“That just sounds completely off-the-wall nonsense. I’m really sorry, but I think what we’ve got here is a very attractive offer.

“People are fleeing this country in droves. Our economy is in trouble. There are fears of wealth taxes coming in. All the mood music is bad.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering watering down Labour’s plans to scrap the non-dom tax loophole amid concerns about the exodus.

However, a spokesperson for the Labour Party said the Reform policy would be a "return to the chaos of Liz Truss”.

The spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage can brand this whatever he wants - the reality is his first proper policy is a golden ticket for foreign billionaires to avoid the tax they owe in this country.

“As ever with Reform, the devil is in the details.