Nigel Farage to present daily show on GB News

The former Reform UK leader will host Farage at 7pm on the national news channel from Monday.

In a video announcing the news, Mr Farage said “I will not be taking the knee for anyone on this show” in reference to presenter Guto Harri, who made the gesture on air earlier this week.

Nigel Farage is joining GB News. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

It comes amid reports the channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, has stepped down and Harri has been taken off air.

Mr Farage said: “Since politics I have done a fair bit of broadcasting and broadcasting matters. It really, really does.

“It gets people to look at issues, think about issues in different ways and can be very influential.”

Mr Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, said he had more than three years broadcasting experience at LBC and suggested he had enjoyed “some degree of success” at the talk radio station.

“On YouTube I’ve had millions of people watching my videos and often I’ve covered stories that everybody else wants to ignore,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he said on Twitter he would be announcing a “big career change”.

The former MEP was among the first guests to appear on the fledgling broadcaster, featuring on Dan Wootton’s show during launch night.

The announcement by Mr Farage comes after GB News chairman Andrew Neil, who has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch, said it was “finding its feet”.

Mr Neil, one of the station’s founders, had also suggested that new developments were close at hand, saying: “Watch this space.”

He also confirmed the feuding within management in a tweet, saying: “Start-ups are fraught and fractious. @GBNEWS is no exception. But the news channel is finding its feet and has a great future.”

His comments came after The Guardian reported that Harri was taken off air after the channel said he breached its “standards” by taking the knee in support of England’s footballers.