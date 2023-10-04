Nicola Sturgeon's former chief of staff Liz Lloyd secures new consultancy job
Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff and key backroom operator has been hired by a public affairs company as an expert on devolution and government.
Liz Lloyd, who left politics after the resignation of the former first minister earlier this year, has been hired as a ‘specialist partner’ with Flint Global.
She joins other political figures such as former Labour home secretary, Jacqui Smith, adviser for Theresa May and Boris Johnson during their time in Downing Street, Nikki da Costa, and Giles Wilkes, a former special adviser to Vince Cable and Ms May.
On LinkedIn, Ms Lloyd said the role would allow her to have the “occasional public opinion” and is understood to be an advisory and consultancy role.
She said: “Looking forward to working with the first-class team at Flint Global as a specialist partner delivering insight and analysis on issues, including Scotland, politics in Scotland & the UK, the constitution and working with colleagues on energy and the net zero transition.”
Flint Global was co-founded in 2015 by Nigel Gardner, a former BBC journalist and communications professional whose clients previously included the Russian government, who was selected to stand for the Conservatives for the Harpenden and Berkhamsted seat at the next general election, and Sir Simon Fraser, former head of the UK Foreign Office and Diplomatic Service.
It also offers services from several high-profile former civil servants such as Ed Richards, the former chief executive of Ofcom.
Sir Simon, founder and managing partner at Flint Global, said: “We are delighted to welcome Liz to our senior team at Flint. She brings deep experience and knowledge of Scottish politics and policymakers, constitutional issues and energy policy, and will further strengthen our advice to businesses and investors in all these areas.”
On Flint’s website, Ms Lloyd is described as having "helped design and deliver the Scottish Government’s legislative agenda for more than a decade covering all areas of policy, with a particular focus on the transition to net zero, the development of new economic opportunities and international relations”.
"Liz played a central role in the Scottish Government’s approach to policy and communications through the Covid pandemic, supported the development of new institutions including tax and social security systems and the Scottish National Investment Bank, and advised the First Minister through the independence and Brexit referenda and on inter-governmental negotiations,” the website said.
